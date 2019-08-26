CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was rushed to a hospital after being shot at a store in north Charlotte Monday, police said.

According to Medic, first responders were called to the 6700 block of North Tryon Street, just south of the I-85 connector.

Medic said the victim was taken to Atrium Health with potentially life-saving injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not released any suspect information or determined what led to the shooting.

