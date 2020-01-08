x
crime

One person killed in southwest Charlotte shooting

Medic confirm one person was shot and killed near the Soho Market on S Tryon Street.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are currently on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte.

Medic confirmed one person was shot and killed just before 11 a.m. in the 7000 block of S Tryon Street near the Soho Market  Saturday. 

Police have not mentioned any suspect information at this time. 

No further details were immediately available.

