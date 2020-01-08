One person killed in southwest Charlotte shooting

Medic confirm one person was shot and killed near the Soho Market on S Tryon Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are currently on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte.

Medic confirmed one person was shot and killed just before 11 a.m. in the 7000 block of S Tryon Street near the Soho Market Saturday.

Police have not mentioned any suspect information at this time.

No further details were immediately available.

For more information stick with WCNC for the latest as more details become available.