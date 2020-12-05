1 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

Medic said the victim was rush to Atrium Health-Main with life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in east Charlotte Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

First responders responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of Albemarle Road near the intersection with Jenkins Drive around 8 p.m.

Police say a man in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Popeyes restaurant was shot twice by an unknown suspect who was in the vehicle with him. According to Medic, the victim was rushed to Atrium Health-Main with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still working to determine the motive at this time, and no arrests have been made.