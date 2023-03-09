One seriously injured in Gastonia shooting, police investigating

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 800 block of E. Davidson Ave.
Officers received a call around 8:50 a.m. with reports of a shooting. Upon initial investigation, a man was found with serious injuries.
There is no information on a suspect at this time.
Officials with GPD advise people to avoid the area of E. Davidson & N. Avon St. and to watch for police activity.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.