x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One seriously injured in Gastonia shooting, police investigating

Gastonia Police say there is not suspect at this time.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 800 block of E. Davidson Ave.

Officers received a call around 8:50 a.m. with reports of a shooting. Upon initial investigation, a man was found with serious injuries.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

There is no information on a suspect at this time. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Officials with GPD advise people to avoid the area of E. Davidson & N. Avon St. and to watch for police activity. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

More Videos

In Other News

Law doesn't support charging 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia, prosecutor say

Before You Leave, Check This Out