One seriously injured in Gastonia shooting, police investigating

Gastonia Police say there is not suspect at this time.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 800 block of E. Davidson Ave.



Officers received a call around 8:50 a.m. with reports of a shooting. Upon initial investigation, a man was found with serious injuries.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Watch for police activity in area of E. Davidson & N. Avon St & avoid that area if possible.



Call rcvd at 8:53am

Officials with GPD advise people to avoid the area of E. Davidson & N. Avon St. and to watch for police activity.

