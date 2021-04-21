CMPD investigating shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot and injured late Wednesday evening in east Charlotte in a grocery store parking lot.
According to officials, the call came in at 8:35 p.m. near the 9000 block of Albermarle Road.
While details remain limited, paramedics did confirm one person was injured and was transported to a local hospital.
CMPD said they are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CMPD or Crime Stoppers.
