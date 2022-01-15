x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One person shot and transported to local hopsital, MEDIC said

MEDIC told WCNC Charlotte that the person was shot near the 1300 block of Onyx St.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has been transported to a local hospital after being shot. 

MEDIC told WCNC Charlotte that the person was shot near the 1300 block of Onyx St. on Saturday. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.       

 Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Armed suspect dies in officer-involved shooting, deputies say