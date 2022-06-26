One person shot in Charlotte's Belmont area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting Sunday night has left one person with life-threatening injuries.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person suffered injuries from a gunshot on Sunday night near 1200 Harrill Street in Charlotte's Belmont neighborhood.
This person was transported to a local hospital for treatment on life-threatening injuries, according to Mecklenburg EMS.
WCNC reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for any information on this shooting. No response or information has been released at this time.
This story will be updated as more information is available.