One person shot in Charlotte's Belmont area

One person is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries after a Sunday night shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting Sunday night has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person suffered injuries from a gunshot on Sunday night near 1200 Harrill Street in Charlotte's Belmont neighborhood.

This person was transported to a local hospital for treatment on life-threatening injuries, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

WCNC reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for any information on this shooting. No response or information has been released at this time.