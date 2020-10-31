One person shot, killed in east Charlotte

Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 6200 block of Winged Elm Court at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in east Charlotte Friday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 6200 block of Winged Elm Court at 11:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by MEDIC.

Police have not mentioned any suspect information at this time.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. The CMPD's Operations Command, Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Homicide Prosecution Team, CFD, and Medic responded to assist.