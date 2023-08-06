1 person shot on South Boulevard, Medic says

The victim was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot and has been transported to Atrium Health Carolina Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Medic says.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday near the Popeyes on South Boulevard. CMPD confirmed one person was shot in the upper chest. Police said they are still on the scene and investigating the shooting.

Medic said another person was also shot along Remount Road in west Charlotte. The shooting happened within 30 minutes of each other.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

