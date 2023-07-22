Medic confirms one person shot overnight in east Charlotte

Mecklenburg EMS said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot overnight and has been taken to a hospital in east Charlotte, Mecklenburg EMS confirmed Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Finchley Drive and Purser Drive in east Charlotte. That intersection appears to be in a residential area near Briar Creek.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

