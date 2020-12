Medic transported the victim with life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured following a shooting in northwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 7:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Harris Mill Ln.

Police said when their officers got on the scene they located a man who had sustained a gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim with life-threatening injuries.