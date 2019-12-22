CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was shot in east Charlotte on Saturday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Springview Road just before 10 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

The victim called police, and told them he had been shot.

When CMPD arrived, officers found the man and Medic took him to the hospital.

According to CMPD, the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

