CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting near The Music Factory early Sunday morning.

CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 1100 block of Hamilton Steet around 2:36 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived to the scene they located a male with a gunshot wound near a parking deck.

The victim was transported to Atrium Health Carolina's Medical Center by Medic in critical condition.

This is an active investigation. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

