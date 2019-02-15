CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One suspect was on the run and another hospitalized after an armed robbery at a cell phone store in Steele Creek, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it happened around 7 p.m. at the United Wireless Group on Green Park Circle.

Investigators said two men broke into the store. One got in a fight with an employee, and the other got away with some phones, according to police.

Officers said the first suspect was being held to the ground by workers when they arrived on scene. First responders had to perform CPR to get back his pulse, then he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The second suspect took off in a U-Haul truck which was later found abandoned on Central Park Drive, according to officers.

Detectives said at least one employee fired a handgun during the incident, but no one was found with gunshot wounds. However, the U-Haul was struck by a bullet.