x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One year later, South Carolina teen still missing

The search for 16-year-old Semaj Goodwine, from Camden, SC, still continues
Credit: NCMEC
Semaj Goodwine was reported missing March 7, 2021 in Camden, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One year later, and still no one has reportedly seen or heard from 16-year-old Samej Goodwine.

Goodwine was reported missing on March 7, 2021, from his aunt's home in Camden, South Carolina. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, along with area law enforcement, is asking for the public's help in locating the teen on the anniversary of his disappearance.

Originally from the Covington, Georgia area, investigators believe that Goodwine may either still be in the Camden area or may have traveled back to Georgia.

Goodwine is 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Semaj Goodwine or his whereabouts is asked to call the Newton County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office at 1-678-625-1400 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Related Articles

In Other News

CMPD: Charlotte gunshot victim dies at hospital