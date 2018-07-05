CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The owner of a party bus involved in a deadly accident that killed a 20-year-old UNC Charlotte student has been cited for not having insurance.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged Victor Rabb, owner of Charlotte Party Charters, for not having insurance and displaying a fictitious license plate in connection with the incident that left Polly Rogers dead earlier this month. Rabb voluntarily surrendered the bus to authorities while the Highway Patrol inspects the vehicle for any equipment violations.

Detectives said Rogers fell out of an emergency window on a bus on North Tryon Street and was hit by two cars. Witnesses told NBC Charlotte that Rogers may have been the one who accidentally pulled the handle while dancing on the bus.

The bus was traveling from an off-campus house on Mallard Creek Church Road to uptown. Following the deadly accident, the Kappa Sigma fraternity was suspended.

Rabb said his buses have never had anyone open the emergency windows before and the bus Rogers was on had no safety issues in the past.

“We do safety checks and everything obviously everything was in good working order,” he said. “I have daughters, and I can’t imagine something like what family is going through."

