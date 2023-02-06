CMPD investigating pair of overnight shootings in north Charlotte

Two people were seriously injured in separate shootings in north Charlotte early Friday, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in separate overnight shootings in Charlotte, Medic said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of Dellinger Drive around 2 a.m., according to Medic. The incident happened just off Statesville Road in north Charlotte. Medic confirmed one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around that same time, CMPD responded to a shooting near the intersection of Dalton Avenue and North Graham Street. A victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD hasn't released any suspect information in either shooting at this time or announced any arrests.

Anyone with information about either shooting or any other incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

