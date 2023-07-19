Hickory paralegal indicted for alleged $1.5M embezzlement scheme

Jennifer Roarke, also known as Jennifer Claveria, allegedly managed the scheme from 2015 to 2021.

HICKORY, N.C. — A paralegal from Hickory is accused of embezzling money from clients at the law firm she once worked at.

54-year-old Jennifer Elaine Roarke was indicted on Wednesday by the Western District of North Carolina for embezzling more than $1.5 million from her firm's clients. She allegedly misused her access and position in her firm to execute the embezzlement scheme.

The scheme consisted of making hundreds of unauthorized wire transfers from bank accounts associated with the trusts of the law firms’ clients to bank accounts controlled by Roarke. She allegedly did this over the span of six years, from 2015 through 2021.

Roarke was indicted on wire fraud charges, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine if found guilty.

Roarke, who is also known as Jennifer Claveria, was using the embezzled funds to make payments on personal items, such as her mortgage and credit card payments, as well as to “fund an extravagant lifestyle,” according to a news release from prosecutors.

Her role as an assistant and paralegal for the law firm in Hickory included duties such as opening mail, depositing checks into trust bank accounts, and processing invoices. Part of the work done by the law firm she worked for also involved handling the administration and management of their client’s trusts.