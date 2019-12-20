GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Mount Holly man was arrested a year after he allegedly murdered his wife by poisoning her eye drops, according to prosecutors.

Joshua Hunsucker appeared in court Friday after being charged in the death of Stacy Hunsucker.

Hunsucker was employed as a paramedic with Atrium Health. Images posted to social media indicated he works with the medical helicopter unit. Prosecutors said he was on administrative leave.

Hunsucker collected $200,000 in life insurance following his wife's death, according to prosecutors.

The judge set his bond at more than a million dollars Friday.

