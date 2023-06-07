Parents accused of abusing, abandoning baby in March arrested

Brandon Augustine and Mildred Chestnut had been wanted since April. Police say they disappeared in March.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte parents wanted for child abuse charges against a then-4-month-old baby were arrested on Thursday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that Brandon Augustine, 24, and Mildred Chestnut, 23, were taken into custody on Thursday night. Both are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

In April, police held a news conference alerting the public about arrest warrants for both parents. Diane Augustine, Brandon Augustine's mother, had reported them missing about three weeks before.

"Detectives issued warrants or signed warrants on March 21 against Mildred Chestnut and Brandon Augustine, the mother and the father of the child for felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury," Maj. Luke Sell of CMPD's Special Investigation Bureau said during the briefing.

Moments after CMPD shared the details, Diane Augustine shared more with WCNC Charlotte. She said she found out about the accusations 30 minutes before the media conference by CMPD.

She said she had no idea her son and his fiancée were being investigated for a crime this serious.

"[CMPD] kept me in the dark on everything because they were looking at family," Dianne Augustine said.

Police confirmed they didn’t share any details of their investigation with Dianne Augustine. Prior to the missing's person report being filed, CMPD was already investigating the parents.

The department's fugitive task force found the couple's car in Austell, Georgia on March 21. Austell is 262 miles southwest of Charlotte and about 17 miles outside of Atlanta.

"Their vehicle was obviously abandoned and intentionally hidden," Sells said.

In March, Brandon Augustine's mother said she was under the assumption her son and his fiancée were in the hospital due to a car crash, which her grandson was also in.

"They went because of the accident, and they were there for days, a couple of days, and then they got the flu," she said.

CMPD said doctors alerted their officers to the hospital where the child was.

"The severity of the child's injuries were not consistent with a minor crash, as the parents insisted," Sell said.