Parents of Madalina Cojocari expected in court Thursday

Investigators have been working to piece together what happened and the parts Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter may have played in her disappearance.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Missing girl Madalina Cojocari's mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmer, are expected in court Thursday. Both were first arrested in December for failing to report Madalina's disappearance.

Diana Cojocari claimed she last saw her daughter at their home on Nov. 23, 2022. She reportedly told administrators at Bailey Middle School that Madalina had been missing since Nov. 22, 2022, after she arrived at the school without her. The FBI released a video showing Madalina on a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. It's the last confirmed sighting of Madalina.

Unsealed search warrants revealed that surveillance photos of a man and a child in Sugar Mountain were "physically consistent" with Cojocari and her only known blood relative in the U.S. Court records showed that during a recorded phone call, Diana Cojocari discussed a big bag of money and "a theory that Chris gave the girl away for money."

"I don't know if it's an effort on both their parts to deny their involvement and they are both involved or one's telling the truth and one isn't," Roy Taylor, law enforcement consultant, said. "And again, it's just going to be a matter of time and looking at the financial records"

Court records released to WCNC Charlotte just last month reveal Madalina may have been in Avery County with a family member on December 16 last year, one day after she was reported missing.

Investigators are also looking into recorded phone calls Madalina’s parents made from jail.

Diana Cojocari discussed withdrawing cash with her mother and a theory that Palmiter gave Madalina away for money.

There are also recorded conversations between Palmiter, his brother and his sister-in-law about “financial stuff”. He also mentioned Diana had a lot of cash with her and he didn’t know where it came from.

The pair still claims they don’t know what happened to madalina.

The Cornelius Police Department are still encouraging the public to continue to share Madalina’s photo and her story in an effort to help find her and bring her home.