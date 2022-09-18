Deputies: No one injured after parking dispute lead to shots fired at Cabarrus County Fair last weekend

During the argument, a person pulled out a gun and fired it into the air, according to deputies.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office said a parking dispute led to shots being fired at the Cabarrus County Fair on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Old Airport Road, near the Cabarrus Area and Events Center. It was later determined that the incident stemmed from an argument that broke out behind the area at Cabarrus County Fairgrounds.

At the time, all Fair activities except a horse show were canceled due to weather conditions, deputies said. A dispute began between two attendees of the horserace over vehicles blocking a passage.

During the argument, a third person joined in and pulled out a gun and fired it into the air, according to deputies.

No one was injured during the incident, deputies said.

Shannon Dale Davis, 42, turned himself in on charges of going armed to the terror of the people and violation of the county firearm ordinance.

Davis received a written promise to appear in court from the Cabarrus County Magistrate’s Office he was permanently banned from the Cabarrus County Fair by Fair officials, according to authorities.

