CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A terrifying call was placed to 911 after a passenger was carjacked at a gas station on West Trade St.

It happened before midnight on Sunday at Mobil. The driver was in the gas station at the time of the crime.

Off camera, the driver told NBC Charlotte she didn’t see any of it happen. She said she went inside the store to buy a soda, and by the time she came out, her passenger had been robbed, and her car was gone.

“I'm in the gas station; my passenger was in the car,” the woman told a 911 dispatcher. “A gentleman pulled up, put a gun to her head, and told her to get out of the car.”

Ashley Harris, a Johnson C. Smith student, said the station is a popular spot for college students to fill up their tanks.

“It's really crazy to know,” Harris said. “A lot of college students come up here because the college is right up the street.”

Besides the car, police said the suspect got away with purses, cash, and an MP3 player. Employees said they turned over surveillance video to police.

“It makes me not want to come to the stores at all on late nights, and sometimes you might never know what might happen in broad daylight,” Harris said.

No one was hurt, and no arrest was made at the time of the incident.

