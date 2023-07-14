'At first, if was a pop' | CATS bus passenger concerned about bus safety after item hits, damages windshield

According to the police report, “an unknown object struck the windshield and broke the glass.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of people use public transportation to get from point A to point B and safety is a concern for some.

For months we have reported various incidents of violence taking place inside the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) buses and rail systems across Charlotte, including a shoot-out between a passenger and a bus driver last May.

A local rider who shared a frightening experience said she is on alert as she travels through the city.

The rider, Briaunna, said it all happened in West Charlotte near Tuckaseegee Road and Mulberry Pond Drive. She said something hit the bus’s windshield with so much force, it cracked the window sending pieces of glass flying into the air.

Briaunna depends on the bus to get around.

“I use it to get to and from work, to go see my sister, my brother, my mother," she said. "I use it to go to and from the daycare… and 9 times out of 10, if I’m not by myself, I do have the kids with me.”

On June 5th, her ride was interrupted by a large smashing sound.

“At first, it was a pop. The second time is when it made like a louder noise,” said Briaunna. “It sounded like a gunshot noise. I’m not sure. The second time is when the glass shattered.”

Check out video from inside the bus showing the moment the widow was damaged. According to the police report “an unknown object struck the windshield and broke the glass.”

Briaunna said she was hit by several pieces of flying glass.

“I had a young child with me and he could have been sitting where I was and it could have hit him,” she said.

At this time it isn’t clear what hit the window, but CMPD said it appears to have been intentional.

Briaunna is worried about the violence impacting public transportation and she's also worried about the safety of other passengers.

“I don’t see no security on the bus but they are putting up shields to protect the bus drivers but what are we doing to get protected.”

These are the types of stories the Charlotte Metrolina Labor Council is working on collecting. The group is meeting with people concerned about violence on public transportation.

“The buses are controlling the heart of the city and the heart of the city are the workers, the working class. If we do not support and protect the working class then our infrastructure… our economic infrastructure will be directly impacted” said Nichel Dunlap-Thompson, an organizer for the group.

She said it’s about finding solutions and helping keep violence off the busses. She notes CATS bus operators have been pushing for stronger safety measures since the death of Ethan Rivera in February of 2022.

When it comes to safety, a spokesperson with CATS said they have hired a new security firm to put unarmed guards on various routes to help support bus drivers, assist in de-escalating situations and provide passengers with customer service.

The agency adds it remains committed to safety and distributed surveys to all bus drivers to get more details on their experiences and see where improvements can be made to protect everyone on the bus.

All CATS vehicles are also equipped with safety measures including driver shields/protective barriers that, video systems and radio systems allowing contact with the bus or rail operation control centers.

Briuanna said she will continue to ride but she hopes to see meaningful changes made.