CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in west Charlotte early Wednesday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call at 1:58 a.m. saying that a man was hit while walking on the 3100 block of Queen City Drive. The man who was hit by the vehicle, Michael Villasenor, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to CMPD. He has since died due to injuries.

Freedom Division officers located a 2004 burgundy Mercury Mountaineer with heavy right front quarter panel damage in the parking lot of the Econo-Lodge Inn and Suites, located down the street from the incident. The owner of the vehicle, Robert Pilot, was located near the vehicle.

A witness in the parking lot told police he saw Pilot drive the vehicle into the parking lot and exit from the driver seat.

Officers with CMPD's Major Crash Unit, DWI task force, and Crime Scene Investigations were called to the scene to investigate. The preliminary investigation revealed the Mercury Mountaineer was traveling north on Queen City Drive when it struck the pedestrian walking north on Queen City Drive.

After the pedestrian was struck, the Mercury never came to a stop, and instead drove from the scene into the parking lot where he was located by police.

The driver was screened for impairment and was found to be impaired. It is not known if the pedestrian was impaired. Officers said they do not know if speed was a factor at this time.

The driver was placed under arrest and charged with driving while impaired and felony hit and run.

On November 25, the CMPD Major Crash Unit was notified by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s office that Villasenor died due to injuries obtained from the crash. He was pronounced deceased at 7:30 p.m. on November 24 at Atrium Health.

His next of kin has been notified of his death.

On November 27, detectives obtained a warrant for felony death by motor vehicle. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office where the warrant was served.

Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

