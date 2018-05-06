CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a person injured in a hit-and-run crash in east Charlotte Monday evening died.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported hit-and-run in the 8500 block of Idlewild road just before 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Harvey Lee Pettis IV, 21, lying in the road. Pettis was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle, described as a white pickup truck with loud exhaust, sped away from the scene without stopping to help Pettis or call 911. The truck was last seen traveling southeast on Idlewild Road toward Margaret Wallace Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

