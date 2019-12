CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Steele Creek on Friday afternoon, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were investigating the incident as a homicide.

It happened around 3 p.m. near S. Tryon St. and Ayrsley Town Blvd. CMPD said the victim was intentionally struck.

There was no immediate word on a suspect description or possible arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 704-432-TIPS

