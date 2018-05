CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. – Police in Longview are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers responded to a crash on Highway 70 between 26th Street and 28th Street in front of the Fran Mar Motel around 5:30 a.m.

Detectives have not identified the victim and no vehicle description has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

