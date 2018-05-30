MATTHEWS, N.C. – A woman was charged with DWI after police said she hit and killed a pedestrian in Matthews early Wednesday morning.

According to Matthews Police, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of East John Street and McKee Road a little before 1 a.m. When police arrived, they found the pedestrian, 22-year-old Richard Oliver Angelo, lying in the roadway. Angelo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that Angelo was pushing a bicycle eastbound on East John Street when he was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Sydney Joan Lindenmuth, 21. Lindenmuth was taken into custody and charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and open container in connection with the crash.

Authorities said more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

© 2018 WCNC