Person hit by vehicle in Uptown Charlotte, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is reportedly facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Uptown Charlotte late Friday night.

Medic confirmed they responded to the scene along East Stonewall Street and South Caldwell Street just before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No further details were confirmed.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for more details. The response to this scene also comes on the heels of a reported shooting just blocks away, near South Graham Street and West 4th Street.