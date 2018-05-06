CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident near east Charlotte Monday night.

CMPD responded to a call in the 8500 block of Idlewild Road. A male pedestrian was transported by Medic and is being treated for serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle, described as a white pickup truck, fled the scene, according to CMPD.

Idlewild Road is expected to remain shut down in both directions, CMPD said.

