One person killed after north Charlotte crash involving pedestrian, two cars

Police believe one of the drivers ran through a red light before striking the pedestrian, then another vehicle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and another person was injured after a vehicle collision in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police believe the driver of a Mazda 3 ran through a solid red light at the intersection of LaSalle Street and Beatties Ford Road before striking a pedestrian who was crossing a crosswalk. The driver of the Mazda continued driving, police say, and struck a Lexus ES350.

Police arrived at the scene around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

The pedestrian, Judy Sinclair, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Lexus was taken to another hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, who has been identified as 28-year-old Lisa Brown, was arrested on scene. She has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony hit and run, felony serious injury, driving while impaired, careless and reckless, red light violation, and two counts of failure to reduce speed.

She was interviewed by detectives, then transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.