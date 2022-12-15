Pedestrian dies after collision in southeast Charlotte, Medic says

Another person was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian died Thursday evening after what paramedics said was a collision in southeast Charlotte.

Medic said it responded along Sardis Road North near Monroe Road around 8 p.m. Two people were hurt in the collision, with Medic declaring one dead at the scene. The second patient was taken to a local hospital to have minor injuries treated.

Charlotte Fire advised drivers to seek alternate routes as the road was closed.

As of writing, details about the collision are not available.

The collision in southeast Charlotte wasn't the only scene Medic responded to Thursday night; around the same time, crews said another pedestrian along Wilkinson Boulevard and Billy Graham Parkway was struck. That patient faced non-life-threatening injuries.

