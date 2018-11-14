CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in west Charlotte early Wednesday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a woman called 911 around 3 a.m. saying a man was hit while walking on Queen City Drive. Police said the woman told the dispatcher that the vehicle sped away from the scene when she called 911. The man who was hit by the vehicle was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to CMPD.

Police told NBC Charlotte that one person was taken into custody at the scene. A red SUV was spotted being towed away before the scene was cleared. Officers described the vehicle as "possibly involved" in the crash.

CMPD has not released any suspect information or announced charges in connection with the crash. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

