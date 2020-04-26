CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled from the scene in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to call at 3:33 a.m. where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the 6200 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

When officers arrived to the location they find an unresponsive woman lying on the roadway with injuries. The vehicle that had struck her did not stop and fled the scene.

Medic responded and the woman was pronounced deceased on scene. The pedestrian has been identified as 22-year-old Andrea Jazmin Portillo.

The family of Portillo has been notified of her death.

After a preliminary investigation, CMPD determined Portillo was in the roadway when she struck by an unknown vehicle.

Detective collected debris from the vehicle at the scene that suggested it was a silver Honda sedan with damage on the driver’s side front corner and a deflated front left tire.

Officers searched the area and located a Honda with damage parked in the driveway of a residence on Lawyers Road. Detectives responded to this address and made contact with the owner 26-year-old Nona Teah. The vehicle was towed to the Law Enforcement Center Crime Scene Bay to be processed for evidence and the owner agreed to be transported to the LEC to be interviewed by detectives.

Teah was arrested and charged with Felony Hit and Run. She was evaluated for sobriety and no impairment is suspected. Police said excessive speed does not appear to be a contributing factor.

Detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit, officers from the DWI Task Force and Motorcycle Unit, and Crime Scene Investigators responded to conduct the investigation.

