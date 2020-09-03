KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Kings Mountain Sunday night, police said.

According to Kings Mountain Police, officers were called to a crash with injuries on Cleveland Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found a pedestrian who had been hit by a car. The victim was rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia for treatment.

Police said the suspect vehicle left the scene before they arrived. Kings Mountain Police are looking for a small silver or gray passenger car. Investigators said the car may have body damage to the front end, as well as the passenger side.

Detectives have not identified a suspect or released any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Kings Mountain Police at 704-734-0444.

