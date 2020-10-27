Man charged in series of peeping incidents

Police arrested the suspect following a report of a man peeping inside an apartment in University City in late September.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man charged with peeping in an apartment in Charlotte's University City neighborhood is now facing multiple charges in a series of other peeping incidents, police announced Monday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to investigate reports of a man peeping into a window at a home in University Village at Charlotte apartments on September 28. When officers got to the complex, they found a man matching the description of the suspect and began talking to them. Detectives said the suspect ran from officers but was quickly taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, identified as Seon Clarke, 43, was interviewed by sexual assault investigators and charged with secret peeping. Following the interview, detectives identified Clarke as the suspect in two additional cases and three warrants for secret peeping were issued against him. Clarke was arrested and served those warrants on October 20.