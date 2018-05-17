(KFOR/NBC News) A man is facing charges after taking "up-skirt" photos of unsuspecting women inside an Oklahoma City Walmart.

According to a police report, an asset protection officer told police that several customers had complained that a man was taking pictures up unsuspecting women's dresses.

A security guard also reported seeing Kevin Bierig, 44, "blatantly positioning his cellphone under the woman's dress," said the report.

When officers confronted Bierig, he told police that they did not have permission to look in his phone.

"He was very upset about that," said Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight. "He claimed his attorney told him it's perfectly legal for him to do this in a public place. Which it was explained to him clearly that it's not."

Officers also spoke with the alleged victim, who said that she didn't know she was being photographed. However, she said she noticed that Bierig was following her around the store.

