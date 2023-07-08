AMBER Alert activated for eastern NC teen who may be headed to Alabama with a woman

The 15-year-old may be in a white Ford Explorer with Alabama tags.

PEMBROKE, N.C. — An AMBER Alert has been activated for an eastern North Carolina teen who authorities believe may be headed to Alabama with a woman.

On Saturday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) shared details about 15-year-old Jocelyn Jacobs, who went missing from the town of Pembroke. She's described as standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Jacobs was also last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt and blue sweatpants with the PINK lettering logo down the left leg.

Jacobs is believed to be traveling with 37-year-old Maria Gunn. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is known to occasionally wear glasses. However, the NCMEC didn't have a clothing or height and weight description for Gunn.

Gunn is likely driving Jacobs in a white Ford Explorer SUV. It has chrome trim letters on the rear that spell out "EXPLORER". The Alabama license tag number associated with the SUV is 725BK1.

Anyone who spots either Jacobs or Gunn should call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone with tips can call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 733-9569.

