CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police are looking for three people caught on camera, reportedly firing a gun into the air.

It happened Sunday night on Earthenware Drive and Potters Road, near West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte.

Neighbors tell NBC Charlotte they believe it’s a group of teens.

The homeowner who captured the clip on her Ring doorbell camera didn’t want to be interviewed on camera but said it’s not the first time this has happened.

She and other neighbors say they hear gunshots almost every week. They believe it’s the same group of teens firing off for fun.

Police say young people messing around with firearms need to realize they’re putting not only others at risk --but also themselves.

Neighbors say they worry the teens will get themselves shot by a frightened armed citizen, or that they’ll accidentally hurt an innocent passerby.

That exact tragedy happened less than a month ago. A 27-year-old mother of two was shot and killed by a stray bullet while driving to nursing school in Charlotte.

Three people were later arrested for firing those shots, one of them just 17 years old.

In fact, several of the shooting deaths in our area this year have involved teens.

Neighbors are frustrated, afraid, and angry that their families have to live in fear just because some people feel like firing off for no good reason.

Police are still trying to identify the people in that video. It is illegal to discharge a firearm within city limits, so whoever fired that gun could face charges.

