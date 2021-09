One person was detained after officers attempted to contact the occupants of a vehicle around 6:04 p.m near Allenbrook Elementary School.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers and K9 units are searching for a person is northwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

One person was detained after officers attempted to contact the occupants of a vehicle around 6:04 p.m near Allenbrook Elementary School. Police said the subjects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

No other information has been released.