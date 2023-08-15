NC father charged with shooting man who hit and killed his son

A driver was shot and killed after he hit a child walking on the road with family after their car broke down, Person County officials confirmed.

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A team of divers are expected to resume searching for a gun deputies say a father used to a kill a driver who struck and killed his son Monday morning.

Person County deputies said the driver was shot and killed after he hit a boy walking on the road with his parents after their car broke down.

According to the sheriff's office, a mother, father and son ran out of gas around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Dink Ashley Road, near Timberlake, North Carolina.

The family was walking home on the side of the road when their son was struck by another vehicle, according to the sheriff. The child died at the scene.

