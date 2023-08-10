One person dead after confrontation in Hickory, police say

James Anthony Russell is dead after a confrontation at the Deluxe Inn on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead and another person injured. n

The incident happened on Wednesday at the Deluxe Inn on Hwy. 70 in Hickory. Police responded to a call at the Deluxe Inn shortly after 7:30 a.m. where they found 54-year-old James Anthony Russell unconscious.

Catawba County EMS arrived on the scene and determined Russell to be dead.

The caller, Brandon Keith Lovelace, 41, was still on the scene when the police arrived and investigators found that Russell and Lovelace had been in a confrontation.

Lovelace was injured from the confrontation and EMS transferred him to a local hospital. He was released later that day.

No charges have been filed at the time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

Hickory police ask anyone with information to call 828-328-5551.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts