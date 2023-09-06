1 person dead after shooting in Chester County, deputies say

No word on if there are any known suspects at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in Chester County Friday afternoon, deputies said.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting along Back Gate Street in the Gayle community where was a person was shot and killed.

The victim has not been identified in this incident. No word on if there are any known suspects at this time.

Officials in Chester County are conducting an active investigation at this time.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts