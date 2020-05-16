Person found dead in north Charlotte, police say

CMPD said the victim was found dead in the 8700 block of Viceregal Court. No arrests have been made in the case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in north Charlotte Friday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a person was found dead in the 8700 block of Viceregal Court, which is just off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

CMPD has not identified the victim or released any suspect information.This is the second homicide in Charlotte Friday. A woman was found dead in an apartment in northwest Charlotte after a resident called police for a welfare check.