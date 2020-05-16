Person found dead in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in north Charlotte Friday night.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a person was found dead in the 8700 block of Viceregal Court, which is just off Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.
CMPD has not identified the victim or released any suspect information.This is the second homicide in Charlotte Friday. A woman was found dead in an apartment in northwest Charlotte after a resident called police for a welfare check.
No arrests have been announced in either case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.