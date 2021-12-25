1 person found dead inside running vehicle in Lancaster, police say

LANCASTER, S.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Lancaster Christmas morning, according to police.
Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person inside of a running vehicle near East Dunlap Street in Lancaster. Police said they found a victim of a gunshot in the vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Check back with WCNC Charlotte as this story develops.
Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171.