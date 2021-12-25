1 person found dead inside running vehicle in Lancaster, police say

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Lancaster Christmas morning, according to police.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person inside of a running vehicle near East Dunlap Street in Lancaster. Police said they found a victim of a gunshot in the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing.