x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 person found dead inside running vehicle in Lancaster, police say

The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

LANCASTER, S.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Lancaster Christmas morning, according to police.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person inside of a running vehicle near East Dunlap Street in Lancaster. Police said they found a victim of a gunshot in the vehicle. 

RELATED: 1 person dead, 2 others injured in shooting early Christmas morning, police say

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. Check back with WCNC Charlotte as this story develops.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

Related Articles

In Other News

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Charlotte