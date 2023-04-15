1 person hospitalized after shooting in west Charlotte, police say

A male victim was found at the scene with gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to the hospital by Medic with serious injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after being shot in west Charlotte overnight Saturday, according to police.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an assault with deadly weapon call around 1:30 a.m. along Key Street, near Glenwood Drive.

No word on if there are any known suspects at this time. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information regarding the shooting.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

