Medic: One person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot

The shooting occurred Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has been hospitalized and is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot on Saturday morning, according to Medic.

The shooting happened on Saturday morning on the 11900 block of Brownstone View Drive in north Charlotte.

The identity of the victim is unknown.

The shooting happened hours after another shooting in west Charlotte that also left one person hospitalized. The shooting in west Charlotte happened around 1 a.m. early Saturday morning.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at the time and it is unclear if there are any suspects involved.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the incident.



We will continue to follow this story and provide any updates as new information is released.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts