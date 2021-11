The incident happened just after 1 a.m. along North Tryon Street near WT Harris Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the University City area overnight Saturday, MEDIC confirmed.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, MEDIC said they responded to an incident along North Tryon Street near WT Harris Boulevard, MEDIC said.

The victim was transported by Charlotte EMS to Atrium CMC with life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.