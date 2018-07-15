CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A male subject is in custody after a SWAT standoff in north Charlotte Sunday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call of a barricaded subject at the Budget Inn on Old Interstate Road. CMPD was told the male subject was suicidal and was barricading himself inside a room.

Members of the SWAT team responded to the situation and made contact with the male subject. Hotel residents and guests were asked to evacuate during the incident, according to CMPD.

The male eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, CMPD said. Officials have not released the male subject's identity.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC